Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer announces federal funding for northern hospice

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
May 3 2022 - 6:00pm
PROGRESS: Friends of Northern Hospice members Graeme and Lyn Thomas, Lynne Henty, Rian Walker, as well as Max and Barb Baker with Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer at at Ockerby Gardens yesterday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Liberals have pledged $20 million to establish a dedicated palliative care hospice for Northern Tasmania, if the party is re-elected on May 21.

