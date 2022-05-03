The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coach speaks of JackJumpers' impact in northern Tasmania

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 3 2022 - 6:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG FAN: Trevallyn's Xavier Saunders, 11, sports a JackJumpers jersey with star guard Josh Adams' number. Picture: Brett Jarvis

The Tasmania JackJumpers' success in their inaugural NBL season is having a ripple effect around the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.