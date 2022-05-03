The Examiner
Million Paws Walk to return to Launceston much to delight of animal lovers

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
May 3 2022 - 5:00pm
PAWS WALK :Lace Murphie and Spencer, of Perth, and participants in the Million Paws walk at Royal Park. Picture: Phillip Biggs

There is set to be a sea of paws and feet as dog owners take part in the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

