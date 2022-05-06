It was Friday, May 6, 2005, and Tasmania's biggest rural event Agfest was in full swing in the state's North.
With more than 700 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, the event is traditionally an early taste of Tasmania's winter.
The event features plenty of action with farm machinery displays, live music, and food stalls.
Originally slated for May 4 to 7 this year, the event has been moved to August 24 to 27 due to concerns about running an economically viable event.
Were you at Agfest in 2005? Can you find yourself in our gallery?
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
