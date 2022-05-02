The Examiner
TSL: Colin Garland takes top spot after seven goals, Brad Cox-Goodyer in votes

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 2 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
LEADER: Clarence's Colin Garland has moved into the lead of the player of the year voting after a seven goal haul. Picture: Craig George

Colin Garland has been rewarded for his impressive displays to start the season and moved into the lead of the player of the year award.

Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

