Bradley John Holton-Crane plead guilty to 2019 attack

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 2 2022 - 5:30pm
Man pleads guilty to axe 2019 Launceston attack

A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty to an 2019 axe attack when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

