The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

John Gregory Peck allegedly possessed a stolen, shortened loaded shotgun when police arrested him, after a struggle.

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 2 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man, 33, bailed after appearing on firearms offences

A 33-year-old disqualified driver who was allegedly armed with a stolen, loaded, shortened shotgun when he rode around Mayfield on an unregistered motorcycle walked out of the Launceston Magistrate Court after being granted bail on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.