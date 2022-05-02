The Examiner
Kerry Lee Whiting, 44, will give an indication of his plea on May 23

Ravenswood murder case could be resolved, Court hears

The matters of a Waverley man charged with murder and attempted murder have been fully resolved the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

