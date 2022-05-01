The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

United in Pink project exhibition held in Launceston

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
May 1 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREW: A coffee ceremony at a United in Pink breast cancer awareness event at Design Tasmania on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

This year's second United in Pink project exhibition was held in Launceston this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.