The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA: St Pats and Lilydale stay unbeaten, face off in fortnight

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATION: St Pats star Jake King celebrates one of his four goals. Picture: Phillip Biggs

St Pats and Lilydale are steamrolling towards a round seven showdown with both sides keeping their perfect records in tact on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.