The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFAW: Comfortable wins for Launceston and Bridgenorth away from home

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHARP SHOOTER: Launceston's Madeline Reisinger kicked two goals in her side's win over Scottsdale. Picture: Josh Partridge

Launceston remained undefeated in their NTFAW career with a 7.5 (47) to 1.2 (8) win over Scottsdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.