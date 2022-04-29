The Examiner
Morrison Government announce a reduction in medication listed on PBS

Alison Foletta
April 29 2022 - 8:00pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Member for Bass Bridget Archer say the cut to PBS medication will help Tasmanian's cut increasing expenses.

The Morrison Government have announced a $10 cut to medications if re-elected.

