The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TNL: Northern Hawks, Cavaliers return to league action in Hobart

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN ACTION: Monique Dufty will be back in action for the Northern Hawks in the Tasmanian Netball League after being with the Tasmanian squad in the national championships. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Northern Hawks are set to put their perfect record on the line this weekend with a tough test awaiting in the Tasmanian Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.