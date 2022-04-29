The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston to receive family and sexual violence support centre combining counsellors and police

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated April 29 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Maxwell and Kathryn Fordyce with minister Jacquie Petrusma and Deputy Commissioner Donna Adams in announcing the multidisciplinary centres.

Launceston will be one of two sites in Tasmania to receive a new sexual and family violence support centre where victim-survivors will be able to access counselling before potentially making a report to on-site police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.