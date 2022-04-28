The Examiner
TSL: North Launceston without skipper Ben Simpson indefinitely

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 28 2022 - 9:15am
MISSING: North Launceston co-captain Ben Simpson will be out for an extended period of time following concussion issues. Picture: Paul Scambler

North Launceston will be without co-captain Ben Simpson for the indefinite future following issues with concussion.

