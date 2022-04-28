The Examiner
Megan Jane Chilcott released on bail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 28 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:13am
Prison drug smuggler to appeal

A 34-year-old woman sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in jail for smuggling drugs into Risdon Prison was released on Wednesday pending an appeal.

