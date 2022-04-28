The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Max, Zac Reissig to play in Riverside Olympic, Devonport clash

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 28 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHASING BRAGGING RIGHTS: Devonport Strikers' Max Reissig and his younger brother Zac, who plays for Riverside. They will duel for the first time in the NPL on Saturday. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

There's been plenty of banter in the Reissig family this week with brothers Max and Zac set to play each other in the NPL for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.