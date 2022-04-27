The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top NTFAW div one teams South Launceston, George Town to duel

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 27 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GETTING BALL FORWARD: South Launceston playing-coach Kate Child gets a kick away against Deloraine last year. She has returned to the field this season after having a baby. Picture: Paul Scambler

South Launceston playing-coach Kate Child says her group is pumped for their top-of-the-table clash against George Town under lights on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.