Brodie John Wilmot given a chance to reform

Nick Clark
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:26am
Potato picker dodges jail for serious assault

A 22-year-old man who punched, kicked and struck a security guard at a Launceston nightclub when a disagreement over a potential illicit drug sale erupted narrowly avoided jail when he was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

