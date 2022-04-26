The Examiner
Bobby Medcraft's accused murderers to go to trial in October

April 26 2022
BETTER DAYS: Bobby Medcraft, centre, with his grandfather Henry and his mother Leanne. Picture: Supplied

It could be nearly three years after the alleged murder of Bobby Medcraft before a verdict is delivered in the trial of the five people charged with his death.

