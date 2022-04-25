The Examiner
Alexander Saunders blames drug problem for losing significant sums of investors' money.

By Nick Clark
April 25 2022 - 5:30pm
Alex Saunders. Picture: Nugget's News/YouTube

Launceston-based cryptocurrency influencer Alexander Saunders has received support on Facebook following a public statement in which he blames a drug problem for losing significant sums of investors' money.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

