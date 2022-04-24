The Examiner
Anzac dawn service, Launceston held at the Cenotaph on Paterson street.

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated April 24 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:52pm
It was an overflowing crowd at the Launceston Dawn Service held at the Cenotaph on Paterson street. Many Naval officers attended due to the HMS Collins being docked nearby. The solemn event was kept COVID safe with people keeping their distance while listening to guest speakers. The service ended just before 6.30am.

