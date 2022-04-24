It was an overflowing crowd at the Launceston Dawn Service held at the Cenotaph on Paterson street. Many Naval officers attended due to the HMS Collins being docked nearby. The solemn event was kept COVID safe with people keeping their distance while listening to guest speakers. The service ended just before 6.30am.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
