The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Izzy Wing, Abbey Berlese and Charli Ross lead the way at Australian Little Athletics Championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Izzy Wing, Abbey Berlese and Charli Ross took out the podium spots in under-15 girls' combined event. Picture: Facebook

Tasmania's up-and-coming athletes have delivered a statement on the national stage with a sparkling performance at the Australian Little Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.