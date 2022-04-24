The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Call to prioritise having vets at all greyhound meets and trials in Tasmania, but staffing could be an issue

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
April 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Office of Racing Integrity has recommended vets be on-track for all greyhound meetings in Tasmania, but staffing could be an issue.

RSPCA Tasmania is urging the Tasmanian Government to make it mandatory for veterinary surgeons to be present at all greyhound racing meets - including trials - as a "matter of urgency" following a welfare investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.