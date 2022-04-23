A group of Launceston midwives known for their cheeky calendars have teamed up with Northern vineyard Swinging Gate as part of their latest endeavour to raise funds for the Cancer Council's Relay For Life.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
