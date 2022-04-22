The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

Another COVID death, Health Minister says cases are 'trending down'

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated April 23 2022 - 8:02am, first published April 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two patients at the Royal Hobart Hospital test positive for COVID

Tasmania has recorded a fourth COVID death in the past three days bringing the state's total death toll to 47.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.