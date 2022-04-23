The Examiner
Launceston, Old Launcestonians round three winners in NTFA women's

By Brian Allen
Updated April 23 2022 - 7:55am, first published 6:30am
KICKING LONG: Launceston skipper Georgia Hill was among her side's best players on Saturday against Old Scotch. Picture: Josh Partridge

A consistent four-quarter effort from Launceston helped them to a 9.17 (71) to 0.0 (0) win against Old Scotch in round three of the NTFA women's premier competition.

