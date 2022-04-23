The Examiner
Residents collect photos for Kings Meadows exhibition

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 23 2022 - 12:00am
Joe Skeggs, Judy Holloway, Kay Matthews, Steve Coull and Dale Collings at the Kings Meadows exhibi. Picture: Paul Scambler

The Manor Gardens Residents Association have spent three months collecting photographs documenting the history and growth of Kings Meadows.

