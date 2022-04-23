A Coroner has noted that effective use of a new machine could prevent the need for manual scaling, and the associated inherent risk of death, at the Savage River mine in the future.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
