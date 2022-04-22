The Examiner
AFL: Tarryn Thomas back for North Melbourne, praised by Hugh Greenwood

Adam Daunt
Adam Daunt
April 22 2022 - 2:30am
MILESTONE: Tarryn Thomas is set to play his 50th game for North Melbourne this weekend. Picture: Craig George

Tarryn Thomas has been branded as North Melbourne's "X-factor" ahead of the young gun's return to the side which will be his 50th AFL game.

