Skye Christina Harris jailed over driving, dishonesty and drug offending

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
April 22 2022 - 5:30pm
15 months in jail for "enormous number of matters"

The vast number of offences and poor record of a 25-year-old woman gave the court no alternative but to impose a substantial sentence of imprisonment, a Launceston magistrate said.

