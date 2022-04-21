The Tasmanian firefighters' union is urging the government to come back to the negotiating table after latest enterprise bargaining agreement talks broke down due to differing views on pay and conditions.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
