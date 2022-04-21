The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania Devils preparing for Sandringham Dragons in NAB League

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 21 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING WAY: Devils co-captain Lachlan Cowan who is also a North Launceston product. Picture: Craig George

Tasmania Devils will look to use their height when they take on Sandringham Dragons in their NAB League boys' round four clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.