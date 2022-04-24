The Examiner
City of Launceston free public transport trial ends soon

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
April 24 2022 - 8:00am
Free bus trial to end soon.

With the trial of free public transport set to end in April, Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten wants residents to utilise the opportunity.

