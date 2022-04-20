The Examiner
Federal Election

Age care worker submission to increase wages gets Labor backing

Andrew Chounding
Updated April 20 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
PROMISE: Clare O'Neil, Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart and Senator Helen Polley.

The Australian Labor Party has said it would fund a submission to the Fair Work Commission for nurses and staff working in the age care sector seeking a wage rise if elected to government later this year.

