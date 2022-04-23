The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

'Leonard's Beautiful Pictures' to showcase film, colour and music to attendees

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 23 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLOUR: A still of the film La Fee aux Fleurs, part of the restored and coloured Corrick film collection. Picture: Supplied

An immersive film and sound experience is returning to Launceston's Princess Theatre, with Theatre North presenting 'Leonard's Beautiful Pictures'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.