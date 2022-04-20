Archaic gay blood donation rules must be rewritten

THE blood supply is so low, the Red Cross Lifeblood Service had to open on Good Friday for the first time ever. There is a simple solution to the problem, lift the blanket ban on blood donation from gay and bisexual men, and some trans women. There should be a new policy of screening all donors for their individual risk. This is what has happened in a number of countries including the UK, the Netherlands and France. There has been no increase in risk, but there has been an increase in the supply of safe blood needed to save lives. Lifeblood has lifted the ban on plasma donations from people with tattoos and is looking to lift the ban on people who were in the UK when mad cow disease was a problem. It makes sense to review the archaic gay blood ban too.