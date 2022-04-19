The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Angus Taylor claims Labor will "gold plate" the national electricity transmission network

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam White, owner of Georges Dry Cleaning in Launceston, Bass MP Bridget Archer and Energy Minister Angus Taylor

Electricity bills would rise by 40 per cent over the next decade under a Labor plan to spend $78 billion on the national transmission network, Federal Industry Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.