The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A-League: Western United's Aleksandar Prijovic and Leo Lacroix enjoy Grindelwald's Swiss Village

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 18 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME COMFORTS: Western United's Aleksandar Prijovic and Leo Lacroix enjoyed spending some spare time at Grindelwald's Swiss Village. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Thousands of kilometres stand between Switzerland and Tasmania but two Western United players were able to get a taste of home in the Apple Isle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.