Tasmania's Michael Polley has dedicated 50 years of his life to his community.
Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
Alison Foletta is a graduate of Monash University and RMIT University with degrees in Communications and Journalism. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.