Lachy Brewer, Aidan Gibson help Tasmania to bronze medal at 2022 national under-18 championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 17 2022 - 11:42am, first published 6:00am
MEDAL: Tasmania won a bronze medal at the national under-18 championships. Picture: Basketball Tasmania

Tasmania have prevailed over NSW Country in dominant fashion to secure a bronze medal finish at the under-18 national championships with a resounding final score of 94-80.

