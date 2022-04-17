The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL1: Micah Simpson re-signs for Launceston Tornadoes in 2022 season

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 17 2022 - 11:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGNED ON: Micah Simpson is back for the Launceston Tornadoes in their upcoming season. Picture: Craig George

The Launceston Tornadoes' signing spree has continued in the pre-season with the club locking in another key piece ahead of their season opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.