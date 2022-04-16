Tickets are now live for Tasmania's iconic winter event, Festival of Voices, which is set to return this July with an exciting statewide program. Between July 1 and July 10, Festival of Voices will welcome interstate travellers and encourage locals to get out of their homes during winter to enjoy the transformative power of singing.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
