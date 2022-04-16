The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston set to host Ukulele Jamboree

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 16 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UKE FEST: The Launceston Ukulele Jamboree will be held on May 7. Picture: Supplied

A riot of colour and ukulele mayhem is coming as three Tasmanian ukulele-themed bands, as well as a headline act from QLD, prepare to perform in the heart of Launceston on May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.