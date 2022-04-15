Good Friday is the start of a four-day weekend and this one in 2022, hasn't been the traditional weather I'm used to in previous years. For many years, it's been a warm sunny day with a light breeze, then over the weekend all the weather patterns would appear, sunshine, rain and even some years snow fell on the Monday (well on top of Mt Wellington in Hobart).
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
