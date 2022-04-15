The Examiner

BEHIND THE LENS: Easter isn't the same anymore

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
Updated April 15 2022 - 7:09am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good Friday is the start of a four-day weekend and this one in 2022, hasn't been the traditional weather I'm used to in previous years. For many years, it's been a warm sunny day with a light breeze, then over the weekend all the weather patterns would appear, sunshine, rain and even some years snow fell on the Monday (well on top of Mt Wellington in Hobart).

2006 Race briefing at Port Dalyrmple Yacht club.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.