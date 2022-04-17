Wastewater data from a report earlier this year by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission suggested that the amount of methylamphetamine available in the state had almost halved under the pandemic, but with borders once again open new signs could indicate that 'ice' is once again becoming more prevalent in Tasmania.
