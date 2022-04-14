The Examiner
Tasmanian paramedics 'will leave' if the government cannot provide support

Labor says 100 paramedics are needed to meet state's rising demand

Labor says more needs to be done to support paramedics in the state after an Ambulance Tasmania report found staff were self-medicating with drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism.

