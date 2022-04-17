The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Scottsdale doctor highlights need for more rural doctors in Tasmania

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
April 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TREE CHANGE: Doctor Shevonne Koh says rural medicine had a different type complexity. Picture Supplied

A young doctor working in one of the North's most rural communities has told of the breadth and complexity of country medicine, four months into her community placement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.