Unjustified Medicare freeze has GPs in Australia on their knees

THE article highlighting the failure of the Tasmanian Department of Health to support the Scottsdale GP teaching practice was timely (The Examiner, April 10). Rural communities often find themselves with insufficient or even no GPs and have to rely heavily on emergency services or travel long distances to access GP care. The shortage of rural GPs is predicted to worsen over the next few years as general practice in Australia has been put on its knees by Labor and Coalition's incomprehensible and totally unjustified five-year Medicare freeze.