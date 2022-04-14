The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Breaking

Cricket Tasmania appoint Jeff Vaughan to coach Men's Tigers side

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 14 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVEALED: Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker announces Jeff Vaughan as Tasmania's men's coach.

A familiar face will take the reigns of the Tasmania Tigers men's program next summer after Cricket Tasmania finally revealed their new head coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.